akshay kumar breaks silence on film failures at box office says audiences tell us when we are right where we are wrong slt | Akshay Kumar broke his silence on the continuous flopping of films at the box office, said

Speaking with Financial Express, Akshay Kumar said, “My life has had its ups and downs. One normal thing is that when everything goes well, everybody praises it and when it doesn’t, you don’t. Criticism is more than imagination.” Yes, I’m human, and good likes good, and bad likes bad, but I’m also proud of my ability to move fast. He says that what helps him to move ahead is the same desire that he had since the first day he started working. The actor said that he loves to work and no one can take him away from this thing. He says that despite the criticisms, one just has to keep moving forward and keep going.