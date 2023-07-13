Akshay Kumar had to reduce his fees after giving back to back flops, will OMG 2 make a splash at the box office?

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has a strong fan-following on social media. Fans are desperate to get a glimpse of Khiladi Kumar. These days the actor is in limelight for his upcoming film OMG 2. Recently the teaser of the film was released, in which the actor was seen in the avatar of Lord Shiva. The actor has high hopes from this film, as many of his earlier films flopped badly at the box office. Despite the good reviews of the critics, the film did not perform well. The year 2022 was very bad for Khiladi Kumar, because this year he gave many flop projects back to back.

Akshay Kumar’s films are getting flop

Bollywood player Akshay Kumar is considered one of the highest paid actors in the film industry. However, if reports are to be believed, he has taken a drastic cut in his fees due to several flops at the box office recently. The actor is known for delivering big hits in the industry, however, his recent films like ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Selfie’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and ‘Rakshabandhan’ failed to attract the audience and flopped at the box office. As per several reports doing the rounds on the internet, the actor has charged a meager fee for his upcoming release, Oh My God 2.

Selfie -24 Feb 2023- 16.85 – Disaster

Ram Setu – 25 Oct 2022 – 71.87 – Average

Raksha Bandhan- 11 Aug 2022- 44.39- Flop

Samrat Prithviraj- 03 Jun 2022- 68.05- Flop

Bachchan Pandey- 18 Mar 2022- 49.98- Flop

Sooryavanshi – 05 Nov 2021 – 120.66 196 – Super-Hit

Good News – 27 Dec 2019 – 205.14- Super-Hit

Akshay Kumar reduced the fees

According to the report of E-Times, Akshay Kumar has charged only Rs 35 crore for OMG 2. Meanwhile, his costars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam have taken 5 crores each. However, there is no confirmation about this. Please tell that Anuman Akshay used to charge 50-100 crores for a film. The teaser of OMG 2 was released earlier this week, in which Akshay was seen playing the role of Lord Shiva while Pankaj Tripathi was seen playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who is a devotee of Lord Shiva. Yami Gautam will be seen in the role of a lawyer in the film. The plot revolves around Lord Shiva, who helps his devotee to save himself from a great tragedy. Oh My God 2 is directed by Amit Rai and is slated to release on August 11. It will clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 at the box office.

What did Akshay Kumar say about flop films

Akshay Kumar had said about the continuous flop films that no one else but himself is responsible for the poor performance at the box office. In an interview given to Aaj Tak, when Akshay was asked about his recent flop films, he said, ‘This is not happening to me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flop films at one point of time. There was a time when I had eight consecutive films which did not work. Now, I have had three to four consecutive films which didn’t work. A film not working is because of your own fault. The audience has changed, you need to change, you need to outdo yourself. You’ll have to start over, because the audience needs something else to watch.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film

Akshay Kumar’s last hit was filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s 2021 release Sooryavanshi, starring Katrina Kaif and cameos by Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh. The Diwali release grossed around Rs 195 crore at the box office, but since then Akshay has been struggling to get hits. Talking about the workfront, Akshay will be seen in OMG 2. Apart from this, Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru is also in the pipeline.

