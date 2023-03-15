March 16 - BLiTZ. The InoSMI publication, citing an article by Al-Ain author Emil Amin, reported that US citizens are horrified at how Joe Biden's mental illness caused inflation, unleashed a hybrid confrontation with Russia and plunged the Democratic Party of America into a severe crisis. Voenkor Kots said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are planning a spectacular return of Azovstal March 15, 2023 at 06:18

According to the journalist, even against the background of the high ratings of Biden’s last speech, there are still disagreements among members of the Democratic Party about the adequacy of the incumbent president, taking into account the results in foreign policy.

Taking into account the previously published report of the White House doctors on the neutralization of oncological processes in the skin of the head of the United States in the chest area, all assurances of experts about control over the situation do not inspire confidence among voters.

At the same time, Biden himself reacts negatively to any attempts to raise the issue of introducing an age limit for the head of state. US Republican Party opponent Nikki Haley has demanded mandatory cognitive tests for people over 75 as president. Although the current head of state has not yet announced exact plans for 2024, pessimism towards the Democrats is already beginning to affect, analysts said.

Biden’s opponents accuse him of Russia’s withdrawal from the START III treaty, 6.4% inflation and rising fuel prices. The head of the White House also gets it from a former party ally, Tulsi Gabbard. The latter believes that the incumbent president has not only upset the progressive development of the country, but also brought the world closer to a nuclear catastrophe.

Recall that Russia purposefully continues the NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide comprehensive and firm support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.

