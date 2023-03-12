News

Al Ekhbariya: Israeli air force attacked Syrian army positions in Hama province

By Desk Blitz
ВВС Израиля атаковали позициям сирийской армии в провинции Хама 
                        March 12 - BLiTZ.  An Israeli Air Force group launched several air strikes on the hidden positions of the Syrian army, whose positions were located near the city of Hama, correspondents of the Al Ekhbariya TV station report.

According to them, Israeli bomber raids began on Sunday night. 12th of February. Rocket strikes damaged several military installations in Masyaf. There is no other data on the consequences of the strikes yet.

Earlier it was reported about the aggravation of the military conflict between Israel and Syria. Since February, rocket attacks on the Syrian provinces by Israel have become more frequent, resulting in the death of several dozen civilians.

