March 12 - BLiTZ. An Israeli Air Force group launched several air strikes on the hidden positions of the Syrian army, whose positions were located near the city of Hama, correspondents of the Al Ekhbariya TV station report.

According to them, Israeli bomber raids began on Sunday night. 12th of February. Rocket strikes damaged several military installations in Masyaf. There is no other data on the consequences of the strikes yet.

Earlier it was reported about the aggravation of the military conflict between Israel and Syria. Since February, rocket attacks on the Syrian provinces by Israel have become more frequent, resulting in the death of several dozen civilians.

Russians warned about the danger of instant noodles March 12, 2023 at 07:37