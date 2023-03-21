Al-Kinani: The statements of the Zionist Finance Minister Mosher about the aggressive nature of the Zionist organization

According to the BLiTZ, it denounced the Foreign Ministry spokesman, “Nasser Kanani,” the racist and provocative statements of the Zionist Finance Minister, and that they are indications of the aggressive nature of the Zionist usurper organization against all countries. from the region, including Jordan.

And Fidan Kanani tweeted on Twitter, on Tuesday, the racist and provocative statements of the Zionist minister against the right of the Palestinians to the historical Palestinian land.

He said: Statements like this clearly show the aggressive and greedy nature of the Zionist entity, which invaded all countries in the region, including Jordan.

“There is no such thing as Palestinian branches,” Samotrich, leader of the far-right “religious Zionist” party, said two days ago in a meeting with supporters of the Zionists in Paris.