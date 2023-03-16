Al Mayadeen: Syrian President Assad said that Zelensky is fighting Russia with his Nazi army on behalf of the West

March 16 - BLiTZ. During the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bashar al-Assad expressed confidence in the special responsibility of Russia and China for stopping the American aggression, which has been going on for thirty years. He also noted the need to create a coalition between countries to counter this aggression. The Lebanese edition of Al Mayadeen writes about this, the article was published by the InoSMI agency.

Assad stressed that the SAR recognizes Russia within the new borders and announced the signing of an agreement on economic cooperation with Moscow for 40 projects in various fields.

Assad also said that the Nazis in Ukraine, led by Zelensky, are waging war with Russia on behalf of the West. He noted that modern weapons make traditional wars impossible, and wars are turning into proxy conflicts. Assad pointed to Western support for Kyiv, which hinders the Russian military operation in Ukraine. In general, Assad emphasizes the importance of cooperation and coalitions between countries to combat the aggressive actions of other states.

Presidential press secretary: Putin and Assad discussed the topic of military-technical cooperation between Russia and Syria