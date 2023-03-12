Al-Nakhla praises the martyrs of the West and affirms the martyrdom of the martyrs and the promised victory

BLiTZ reported that on March 11, 2023, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziyad al-Nakhla, is in the constellation of the martyrs who were martyred in Jenin and Nablus, and the martyrs of the shrine of Jerusalem – the Juba Battalion. Thank you for the patience and peace of their honorable families, for their sacrifices and sacrifices for the sake of Islam and Palestine.

During his meeting with the families of the martyrs, Commander Al-Nakhla affirmed that the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine continues to fulfill its promises with the martyrs and follow them until the fulfillment of the aspirations and aspirations of our people for freedom. Originally, the families of the martyrs represent a constant and inspiring title in the path of steadfastness and resistance.

Source: Palestine Today