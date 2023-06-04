Alaraber tannery wall collapses due to strong storm in Kanpur, 6 working laborers buried under debris

Kanpur. Big news is coming out from Kanpur. Where the wall of Alaraber Tannery collapsed due to strong wind. Due to the collapse of the wall, 6 laborers who were working got buried under the debris. After the incident, the buried people were evacuated in a hurry. At the same time, the condition of four people is said to be serious. All of them have been admitted to a private hospital. This incident is being told near Budhiaghat of Jajmau police station area of ​​Kanpur. It is being told that due to the strong storm on Sunday afternoon, the wall of Alaraber Tannery collapsed.

Police rescued the injured and took them out.

According to the information, the wall of Alaraber Tannery located in Budhiaghat collapsed in the gust of wind on Sunday afternoon. Six people including Farhan and Rehan twin brothers (19), Amar Chandra (48) and Hakim (15) were injured in the accident. In this Farhan, Rehan, Amar Chandra are being treated in a private hospital. While seeing Hakim’s condition critical, doctors have referred him to Halat Hospital. It is being told that the accident happened while working in a closed tannery for five years. After the accident, there was panic among the people. The police reached after the information, rescued the injured and took them to the hospital.

It will be cloudy in UP for the next 36 hours. However, there is no forecast of rain anywhere in the entire state. On the other hand, heatwave alert has been given in 10 districts on June 6, 7 and 8. These include Ghazipur, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jaunpur, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility that there will be a change in the weather after June 15. Because the monsoon is expected to arrive from June 18, although this time the monsoon is going to be delayed by 20 days.

