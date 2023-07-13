Albert Ekka’s wife got ready to take back the shop in Sainik Market, know what is the whole matter

Ajay Dayal, Ranchi:

The Sainik Market has been allotted a shop in the name of Balmadina Ekka, wife of Paramveer Albert Ekka, for which the Directorate of Sainik Welfare has written a letter to the government. At present the said shop remains closed. According to the information, in August 1991, a 200 square feet shop was allotted as a gift to the wife of Paramveer Albert Ekka. After running for a few days, the shop got converted into 65 square feet.

Later its rent was fixed and interest was also added on it. There are 135 shops in Sainik Market, out of which 101 are for common people. Of these, only 34 shops are allotted in the name of ex-servicemen. The allotment of shops started in Sainik Market after the market was ready in August 1991.

The lease of 30 years ended, so the notice was received:

The directorate’s assistant director SP Gupta said that 34 shops are for the rehabilitation of ex-servicemen. But many ex-servicemen have given their shop on rent, the name is theirs, but someone else is running the shop. The shop was given on lease for 30 years, which has now been completed. Now new ex-servicemen will be rehabilitated in these. This shop is not given to the sons and grandsons of the soldiers.

In this episode, after the death of Balamdina, Paramveer Albert Ekka’s shop has also been written to take back. Notice has been given to 28 ex-servicemen to leave the shop. Many ex-servicemen are angry after getting the notice here.

Azad Pharmacy runs in the shop allotted to Deepak Prakash:

After the market was ready in the year 1991, shops were given to some ex-servicemen and some ordinary people. Among ordinary people, Deepak Prakash (now Rajya Sabha MP) was given a shop at that time. There was Deepak Prakash’s Style and Style readymade shop in it. At present Azad Pharmacy is running by combining that shop and another shop. At present there are only a few big shops of about 2000 square feet including Tez Computer, Sonali Leathers.

Rs 2,25,000 per month and Rs 27 lakh annually as rent from shops



Currently many shops are closed in 135 shops and including big and small shops, 50 thousand square feet shops are currently operational. According to the rent of Rs.4.5 per square feet, Rs.2,25,000 per month and Rs.27 lakh annually from the shops. This amount is used for the welfare of ex-servicemen.