Albus Dumbledore effigy coin issued in UK

The third coin from the thematic collection dedicated to the Harry Potter universe has been launched by the Royal Mint of Great Britain. As reported on February 16, it depicts the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Albus Dumbledore.

This coin was the first in the series, which now has a portrait of King Charles III on its reverse.

“The next coin in our Harry Potter collection has been launched featuring the headmaster of Hogwarts, Professor Albus Dumbledore! Moreover, this is the first 50 pence in the collection, which depicts a portrait of the king,” the Mint said on Twitter.

Prices for coins that can be purchased on the mint’s website range from £11 to more than £5,000, depending on the technique and denomination. The image of Professor Dumbledore is available in both standard and color versions.

The four-coin themed collection was launched in 2022 to mark the 25th anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone book. The first two coins depicted Harry Potter himself and the Hogwarts Express train, with a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II on the back. Later this year, a coin with the image of Hogwarts should go on sale.

Earlier, on December 20, 2022, it was reported that the Bank of England introduced pound sterling banknotes with the image of King Charles III of Great Britain. The portrait of the monarch will appear on banknotes in denominations of £5, £10, £20 and £50. It will replace the image of Elizabeth II. The new banknotes will enter circulation in mid-2024.

Earlier, on December 8, the first commemorative coins with the profile of Charles III were put into circulation in Great Britain. They could be purchased until December 31, 2022.

Charles III became king after the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The solemn ceremony of his coronation will take place on May 6, 2023 and will be held in Westminster Abbey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

