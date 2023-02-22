Alcohol market expert explains why Russians won’t give up expensive alcohol – News

February 22, 2023, 18:57 – BLiTZ – News

The demand for alcoholic beverages is slowly but surely growing. At the same time, most Russians are not ready to give up their favorite drinks even after their price rises. Ruslan Bragin, head of the strong alcohol division of the distribution company, a member of the Marketers Guild, spoke about the main trends in the alcohol market on the air of the Let’s Understand program of the BLiTZ.

Recently, the demand for vodka has grown by 0.5%, for beer the growth was 1%, but for the last couple of years gin has made a jump of 60%, the expert shared information.

Despite the fact that several large brands left the Russian market at once, lovers of expensive alcohol will not be left out. There are lists of the Ministry of Industry and Trade for parallel imports. The cost of goods will be higher, but they will still be available.

“A man over 40 becomes a conservative. The brand becomes part of his personality. And when he loses it, he experiences stress. And if a well-known brand disappears, the mind game begins: well-known brands are chosen instead. In fact, people drink labels. The power of the brand in alcohol is very strong,” the marketer explained.

But this rule works in the expensive segment. In general, three drinks dominate the Russian alcohol market: vodka, beer and brandy (cognac), the marketer announced the statistics.

“There were shortages with cheap alcohol, when they could not get paint and foil, from which products for the lower segment are made. Finished paint, self-adhesive labels from Italy. But now everything is growing.

All Russian distilleries (distilleries) focused on import substitution. Everyone started making gins because the big brands started to leave. Only a very stupid distillery director does not make “imported” liquors. The biggest problem with elite alcohol is that it is more difficult to make it,” Ruslan Bragin described the situation on the market.

The specialist also explained the sharp rise in the popularity of gin and rum among Russians.