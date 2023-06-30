Alcon Extends Plastic Bank Partnership to 2023 to Take Sustainability Efforts Further

Alcon, a pioneer in eye care dedicated to helping people see their best, today announced an expanded partnership with The Plastics Bank – an organization that recycles plastic in underdeveloped communities to fight plastic pollution. Creates ecosystem.

In addition, the collection provides a way out of poverty to the member. The Plastics Bank will collect an equivalent amount of ocean-bound plastic from vulnerable coastal communities for every ton of plastic brought to market.

In 2022, The Plastics Bank removes over 649,000 kilograms of plastic waste from the environment through Alcon’s select surgical and vision care products. Alcon aims to remove more than 990,000 kilograms of plastic in 2023, which is the equivalent of preventing more than 49 million plastic bottles from reaching the ocean this year.

Beyond the environmental impact, Alcon’s partnership with Plastics Bank will help support over 330 collection communities globally by 2023. Collection members exchange collected plastic for life-improving benefits such as health insurance, grocery vouchers and school supplies.

Charles Herget, Head of ESG at Alcon, said, “While single-use plastics are important for the safety and convenience of medical products, we strive to reduce their impact on the environment by supporting important initiatives such as this program with Plastics Bank. We do.” “We look forward to this partnership with products from our surgical and vision care portfolio to help reduce waste and make our sustainability efforts more effective. We’ll also continue to reduce other product-related plastics, such as packaging and shipping materials.