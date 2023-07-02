ALEF Model A Flying Car: Flying electric car has arrived, features will make you happy

ALEF Model A World’s First Electric Flying Car : The world’s first flying car, the Alef Model A, has received special flight certification and approval from the US government. It is the first car in the world to get this approval. San Francisco based Alef Aeronautics has developed the Model A flying car. This is an electric flying car, which you can run on the road as well as fly in the open sky.

This car can come in the market by 2025

Aleph Aeronautics, a California-based sustainable electric transportation based company, was started in 2015, with the aim of creating the world’s first air-flying car. After 7 years i.e. in October last year, the company revealed its prototype and announced that by 2025 this car can be launched in the market. Now it has got approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

200 on the ground and 177 km will fly in the air

The Aleph Model A electric car is capable of traveling on the road as well as in the air. The company claims that in full charge it can cover a distance of up to 200 km on the road. At the same time, its flying range will be up to 177 km. Its design will be like the flying vehicles in the future. The car is equipped with 8 poplars, which are fitted inside the body itself. At present, the cost of this car with one or two passengers will be around Rs. 2.5 crores. The company has started taking orders for this car.