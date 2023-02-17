February 17, 2023, 06:28 – BLiTZ – News In a situation where the armed forces of Ukraine are concentrating troops in the Artemivsk region, “strike from the flanks suggests itself.” Gennady Alekhin, a retired colonel and head of the information service of the Joint Grouping of Federal Forces during the Second Chechen Campaign, reported this to Ukraina.ru during a conversation with Ukraina.ru.

According to him, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will inflict the main, auxiliary and distracting strikes on the enemy. Perhaps this will be implemented in a short period of time, north of Kharkov along Novomoskovsk closer to the Dnieper.

“In addition to Novomoskovsk, we can leave the Zaporozhye region through Pologi and Orekhov. There may be different options. But if we succeed in this blow, we will cut the front and the enemy will be surrounded. We will organize an ideal Stalingrad for him, ”the specialist emphasized.

According to him, if the Kiev regime draws serious forces to Artemovsk, then “strike from the flanks suggests itself.” The Russian side, according to Alekhin, should use armored fists, infantry in armored vehicles, as well as artillery and aviation support.

Earlier, retired Colonel Mikhail Timoshenko noted that Germany would send fewer Leopard 2 A6 tanks to Kyiv than promised, as it did not want to incur additional economic costs for their maintenance. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

