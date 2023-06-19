Alert before Kanwar Yatra in Bareilly, route diversion plan ready, know when the month of Sawan starts

Bareilly. The month of Sawan (Shravan month) is starting from 4th July. But, before this the administration and police of Bareilly have been alerted. In Bareilly, 25 percent of Shiv devotees go to Haridwar, and 75 to 80 percent come to Shiva temples in the city by taking water from Kachla Ganga Ghat. Jalabhishek is done after worshiping in Shiva temples. But, this time the police administration has prepared a route diversion plan for the Kavad Yatra. A lot of changes have already been made in this. There will be route diversion in Savan from 8 pm to 10 pm on every Friday night. Because, the kanwariyas go to collect water and come back in these three days only. Kanwariyas who bring water from Garhmukteshwar Ghat and Haridwar come to the city via Rampur, Milak, Mirganj, CBganj. While the Kavadis coming from Kachla Ghat enter the city via Badayun, Devchara, Ramganga bridge via Chopla.

This will be route diversion

During Kavad Yatra, heavy vehicles coming from Delhi side and going from Lucknow via Bareilly to Delhi will pass through Bada Bypass. Vehicles going to Delhi will go to Delhi from Rampur, Milak, Shahabad, Bilari Babrala, Narora Bulandshahr. Whereas by this route will return to Delhi via Bareilly-Lucknow. Heavy vehicles going from Bareilly towards Moradabad will pass through Bada Bypass. Heavy vehicles going towards Lucknow from Nainital and Pilibhit road will go ahead of Invertis intersection Faridpur bypass from Bada bypass. Heavy vehicles going from Bareilly to Agra will come through big bypass Milak, Rampur, Shahbad, Bilari, Babrala, Gunnaur Narora, Aligarh. Will return in the same way. Heavy vehicles going from Rampur towards Lucknow will reach their destination via Bareilly Bypass via Faridpur Bypass from National Highway. Heavy vehicles of Parsakheda area will pass through the big bypass.

first monday 10 july

The first Monday of the month of Sawan will be on 10th July, while Mahashivaratri is on 15th and 16th July. The second Monday will be on 17th, the third Monday 24th and the fourth Monday 31st July. The fifth Monday will fall on August 7, the sixth on August 14, the 7th on August 21 and the eighth on July 28.

No entry in the city, vehicle operation from TP Nagar

All the transporters of the city have been instructed to operate vehicles in Transport Nagar. All of them will do their business from Transport Nagar. Entry of heavy vehicles will remain closed in the city. A letter will be sent to all the transporters regarding this.

Roadways bus, small vehicles exempted from route diversion

During the Kavad Yatra in Sawan, roadways buses and small vehicles will be diverted from 6 am on Sunday to 10 pm on Monday night and on Shivratri. While the diversion of big vehicles will be done from every Friday evening. Roadways buses will go from Old Bus Stand to Ayub Khan Chauraha, Chowki Chauraha Biyabani Kothi via Malio Ki Pulia satellite to Delhi via satellite. Will return in the same way. Roadways buses going towards Lucknow will go via satellite via Nariawal, TP Nagar, Faridpur. Buses going towards Bareilly Agra will pass through Milak, Rampur, Shahbad, Babrala Aligarh. Similarly, roadways buses and light vehicles going towards Budaun will pass through Lal Fatak Ramganga, Gani, Aliganj Amla, Kunwargaon.

No entry for heavy vehicles in the city

During route diversion, heavy vehicle trucks etc. will not be able to enter the city from satellite bus stand, Pilibhit road and Shahjahanpur side. All the vehicles going from Bareilly towards Bisalpur will come and go till Rohilkhand Chowki. No heavy vehicle will enter the urban area. No roadways bus from Chowki Chauraha will come from Chopla Chauraha towards City Station. The city side has been banned from all satellites. Vehicles going towards Rampur Moradabad from Mini Bypass will also not enter the city. Light and heavy vehicles going from Jhumka Tiraha towards Shahjahanpur will be passed through Bada Bypass. CBganj police station will be deployed for this.

Trucks will not stand on the highway

Mirganj, Fatehganj West, CBganj, Izzat Nagar, Devarnia and Nawabganj police stations have been given the responsibility of not parking trucks at highway intersections during Sawan. So that light vehicles do not face any traffic problem. No vehicle will be allowed to go to Bukhara turn from Faridpur. For this the Inspector in-charge of Faridpur has been given the responsibility.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly