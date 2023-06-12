Alert in Bihar regarding rain in Nepal, dam will be monitored for 24 hours, administration ready

Muzaffarpur: In view of the possible flood after June 15, DM Pranav Kumar has asked the executive engineer to inspect the embankment and submit a report to the zonal officer within three days. In the District Level Task Force meeting in the Collectorate Auditorium, the DM clearly said that no security laxity will be tolerated in the security of the embankment. It has been asked to report the rainfall measurement every day at 8 am. Additional Collector Ajay Kumar laid out the outline of disaster preparedness in front of the present members through PPT.

Control room will work from June 15

Identify the distressed area, as well as it was said to mark and list the lactating and pregnant women. It was told that the control room will continue to function continuously from June 15. Instructions were given to update the boat’s registration, permit, fitness and its agreement. Along with getting the boats registered by June 20, instructions were given to ensure arrangements for toilets, drinking water, banners, etc. at the shelter. Mark the camp incharge as well. Apart from this, instructions were given to send the report of fire, lightning on time. ADM Revenue Sanjeev Kumar, ADM Disaster, Trainee IS Ms Sara Ashraf, DTO, Disaster Incharge and other officials were present in the meeting.

Administration in alert mode after rain in Nepal

In view of the heavy rains in Nepal, orders have been given to monitor the embankments of the rivers. In view of the seriousness of the situation, an alert has been issued by the administration. Administrative officials have asked all the people living in the low-lying areas to move to safer places immediately. It is believed that the water of the river will increase rapidly. Keeping in mind the rising water level, an alert has been issued by the Water Resources Department. Deploying engineers on the embankments, they have been ordered to keep a 24-hour vigil. In the district mainly Bagmati, Budhi Gandak, Gandak and Lakhandei rivers are affected by the rains of Nepal. Due to continuous release of water from Valmiki Nagar Barrage, the rivers go above the danger mark. Monsoon is likely to reach Bihar by June 20. After this the rainy season will start.

