Alexander Revva, who supported Ukraine, confirmed that his concerts in Russia were canceled

February 15, 2023, 11:32 – BLiTZ – News Former Comedy Club resident, humorist and singer Alexander Revva, acting under the pseudonym Arthur Pirozhkov, commented on the cancellation of his concerts in Russia. A post about this appeared on his personal social networks.

The artist confirmed the cancellation of performances in Krasnodar and Rostov-on-Don. “It is with great regret that I have to announce that previously planned concerts in Krasnodar and Rostov-on-Don are postponed due to “technical problems” beyond my control related to the inability to provide high-quality support for the event,” Alexander Revva wrote.

The performer of the hit “Alcoholic” noted that the organizers are rescheduling his performances for the fifth time. He added that he will announce new concert dates in the coming days. “I admire my viewers who have been waiting for me and have not returned tickets for more than two years,” Revva concluded.

Previously, the Kuban participants in the military operation in Ukraine called for the cancellation of the artist’s performances in Krasnodar. In their appeal, they pointed out that Revva could send the money earned at the concert to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall that in the summer of 2022, the showman’s father said that he broke off relations with his son because of a special operation in Ukraine. “He, along with Meladze, participated in this gathering, which opposed the special operation in Ukraine,” said Vladimir Revva.

