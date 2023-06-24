Alia Bhatt-Dharmendra’s photo from the sets of Rocky and Rani’s love story went viral, Sunny Deol’s comment caught attention

Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky and Rani’s love story. The 87-year-old actor has now shared a picture from the film sets, in which he can be seen spending quality time with co-star Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Dharmendra shared photo with Alia Bhatt

Dharmendra shared a photo with Alia Bhatt on Instagram, captioning which he wrote, “Friends, loving Alia is giving me glimpses of my romantic past… … Rocky and Rani’s love story.” In this, Dharmendra and Alia are watching something on the iPad with a smile on their faces. While Dharmendra is seen holding the iPad with one hand, he is caressing Alia’s cheek with the other hand.

Fans are commenting on Dharmendra’s post

Fans of both the actors are very fond of this picture. Sunny Deol put heart emojis on the post. While Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty commented on the post, “Love you Dharam uncle.” One fan wrote, “Film industry is a family… so cute.” Another user wrote, “Love you both, so excited for the film… We name our kids after your kids.” Keep in mind, even though I am younger than your sons, you are the real He-Man of Hollywood and Bollywood… Lots of respect and love to you sir.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh recovered hefty fees, Alia Bhatt got so many crores

About Rocky and Rani’s love story

Rocky and Rani’s love story will be released in theaters on July 28. This is Alia and Ranveer’s second collaboration after the 2019 hit Gully Boy. The film’s teaser showcased everything that Karan Johar is known for, lavish sets, actresses in chiffon sarees, family drama and several hit dance numbers. Shah Rukh Khan also reacted to the teaser of Rocky and Rani’s love story. He wrote on Instagram, “Wow @karanjohar completes 25 years as a filmmaker. You have come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be watching this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser looks absolutely gorgeous. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew.