Alia will do action scene, entry of actress in Spy Universe

So far we have seen Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt mostly in films based on love stories. Also, last year, her role in the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ based on the life of Ganga Harjeevandas Kathiawadi was in the limelight, but now Alia will be seen doing action scenes. He has taken entry in the Spy Universe of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

The Spy Universe films of Yash Raj Films have created a lot of buzz at the box office. Many records have also been broken. Be it Salman’s ‘Tiger’ or Shahrukh’s ‘Pathan’, the films of Spy Universe have received a stormy response from the audience. Both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have been seen by the audience performing dangerous stunts in the films of this Spy Universe. Now Alia’s entry has been made in this, then Alia will also be seen doing stunts like Deepika and Katrina.

According to media reports, Alia Bhatt is currently the top actress of Bollywood. Now Aditya Chopra and his team have planned a film with Alia Bhatt. Alia will play the lead role in it. It is being said that Alia will play such a character for the first time. The title of the film is yet to be decided, but the shooting of the film will begin in 2024.

Spy Universe has so far made films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathan. Apart from this, the films Tiger 3, War 2 and Tiger vs Pathan have been taken. The film Tiger 3 will be released on the occasion of Diwali; The shooting of Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 will begin in November. Also, Salman and Shahrukh’s film Tiger vs Pathan will be released next year.