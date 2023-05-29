Aligarh: 13 century-old trees identified, Biodiversity Board stamped, Forest Department will conserve

Aligarh : Conservation of heritage trees is being done by the Forest Department in the district. Thirteen such heritage trees have been identified. At the same time, a recommendation has been made by the Forest Department to declare them as heritage trees. These heritage trees will be preserved with biodiversity management. For this, Biodiversity Committee will be formed in every Gram Panchayat. Village head, secretary and local villagers will be included in this. A proposal for its protection by making a platform around the heritage tree is being sent to the District Rural Development Agency.

13 trees age from 100 to 250 years

The age of these 13 heritage trees has been told from about 100 years to a maximum of 250 years. They will be protected by making a platform around it, then by taking a large area around it, other ornamental plants, fruit trees and birds’ shelter trees will be planted there. Beautification will also be done in the entire area. Many of these trees also have religious beliefs. Like Peepal and Banyan tree are worshipped.

The Peepal tree in Hasanpur village of Atrauli has a religious belief, while the Peepal tree in Himmatpur village of Bijauli is considered a sacred tree. Biodiversity and beautification will be done around all the 13 heritage trees. For this Biodiversity Committee will be formed in all 852 Gram Panchayats.

The team had come from Lucknow University to do the survey – Forest Officer

District Forest Officer Diwakar Kumar Vashisht told that three months ago the team of the Department of Flora and Fauna of Lucknow University had come and conducted the survey. Samples were also taken after measuring the trees. For conservation, a proposal for platforms and beautification will be made and sent to the District Rural Development Agency. The work will be started as soon as the same budget is available. The Forest Department is working to preserve the heritage trees.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

