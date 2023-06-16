Aligarh: 55-year-old widow wanted to marry her 22-year-old nephew, the young man killed her under pressure

The police have arrested the real nephew in the case of strangulation of a woman who had come to offer a sheet on the tomb in Aligarh’s Atrauli police station area. It has come to light that a 55-year-old woman was pressurizing her 22-year-old nephew to marry. For this, the woman had given her entire property to her nephew. But the nephew was not ready to marry. On making pressure, he killed the woman to get her out of the way.

Woman’s body was found in the bushes

On the morning of June 14, information was received about the body of an unknown woman being found in the bushes ahead of Mahalwar College towards Zakhaira canal. The deceased was identified as Kesar Devi, wife of late Kalicharan, resident of village Bangarh police station, Sasni, district Hathras, from the slip received from the bag near the dead body of an unknown woman. In the post mortem report, the cause of death of the deceased was found to be strangulation. In relation to which, on the basis of Tahrir of the deceased’s sister Jayabai, a case was registered at Police Station Atrauli under Crime No. 379/23, Section 302/201 of the Indian Penal Code.

Was close to the nephew of the woman

The female Kesar Devi used to visit the tomb of Atrauli every Wednesday. Stopping around the tomb, she used to return back to Hathras in the morning. On Wednesday, the body of the woman was found in the bushes. When the police started investigating the matter, it came to light that the woman’s husband had died. The son lives in Nagpur and a nephew Vishnu lives in Vijaygarh, Aligarh. He often lived with his maternal aunt Kesar Devi. Meanwhile, the proximity of the woman’s nephew started increasing. Seeing more wealth with the woman, her nephew also got greedy. He tricked the woman into marriage. The woman also got tricked and gave her entire property in the name of her nephew.

Was pressurizing marriage after writing the property

The accused had made a love affair with Kesar Devi on the pretext of marriage and got the agreement of the house and plot in his name. When the deceased asked to marry, the accused started fighting. On the day of the incident, the accused called the woman to Mian’s tomb in Atrauli caste. The accused strangled him to death near the Station Road canal. He hid the dead body in the bush and ran away.

accused arrested

In the case, SP Rural Palash Bansal told that on June 14, the body of an unknown woman was recovered. The dead body was identified. The woman was a resident of Hathras. Four police teams were formed to nab the killers. The police team has arrested the accused. He told that the accused nephew had an illegal relationship with the woman and there was a dispute regarding the property. Due to which the accused carried out the incident.

