Aligarh: A youth from another community molested a minor, people caught and handed him over to the police

Aligarh : A case of molestation with a minor girl by a youth from a non-community has come to light in Aligarh. It is being told that the woman had gone to visit the temple in Khair area with her 14-year-old daughter. Amir’s son Nawab Khan was found there, who took a minor girl with him on the pretext of showing her the canal. Aamir misbehaved with a minor girl near the canal. When the girl raised an alarm, the people around gathered on the spot and saved the girl. The local people caught the accused youth and handed him over to the police. The incident is of Lohagarh area of ​​Police Station Khair.

canalside flirting

The girl’s mother told that she had come with her daughter to visit the temple in Lohagarh area. There Aamir’s son Nawab Khan met my daughter who took the 14-year-old minor daughter with him on the pretext of showing her the canal. Aamir misbehaved with the daughter near the canal. During this, when the daughter made noise, the neighboring villagers Trilok Kumar, Kaushal Kumar and Krishna Kumar came to the spot, who saved the daughter. While there, Aamir was caught and brought to the police station and handed over to the police. The woman has demanded legal action by giving Tahrir in the police station.

saved by the local people

Trilok Kumar of Hindu Jagran Manch told that a young man and a girl were found on the banks of the canal. Where the young man was flirting with the girl. At the same time, the young man was caught and taken to the police station and the girl’s parents were also called. The youth belonged to a non-community and the girl was a minor. Khair station in-charge Ravindra Singh said that a case has been registered under sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, as well as under section 354. Accused has been arrested. Legal proceedings are in vogue in the incident.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

