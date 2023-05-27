Aligarh: Action taken against those who pull emergency alarm chain illegally in train, 648 arrested in 5 months

Aligarh : A special campaign is being run by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to prevent unauthorized chain pulling in trains. Railway Protection Force arrested 648 persons and recovered a fine of Rs 1,28,800. In Indian Railways, all train coaches have an emergency alarm chain for the convenience, safety and use of their passengers in case of emergency. But many times chain pulling is done unnecessarily by passengers and mischievous elements, due to which other passengers have to face trouble.

Action taken on the instructions of Divisional Railway Manager

As per the direction of Divisional Railway Manager Himanshu Badoni, a continuous campaign is going on under the leadership of Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Vijay Prakash Pandit for taking action against such passengers. Under the special campaign, 648 persons were arrested by the Railway Protection Force from January 2023 to May 25, 2023 while taking action against unauthorized chain pulling in passenger trains on Prayagraj division. He was produced in the Railway Court, from which a total of Rs 1,28,800 was recovered by the Court. fined.

In which 82 persons were fined Rs 9145 at Prayagraj Junction, 58 persons were fined Rs 8795 at Kanpur railway station, 79 persons were fined Rs 6820 at Etawah railway station. And 105 persons were caught at Aligarh railway station and Rs 27975 was collected as fine.

Railway is running awareness campaign

Along with this, by conducting awareness campaign from time to time in the schools and villages around the station, the Railway Protection Force explains not to pull the alarm chain without proper reason. So that people become aware. Legal action is being taken against those who do unauthorized chain pulling by registering cases under Section 141 of the Railway Act, in which there is a provision of fine of one thousand rupees or imprisonment of 01 year or both. The law is being strictly followed.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

