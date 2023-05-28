Aligarh: AMU research student lodges FIR against professor, alleging indecent demand and molestation, investigation begins

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University (AMUIn ) a case has been registered in connection with the allegation of harassment against the professor of PhD student. The research student had appealed to the SSP for justice regarding the incident. After this, the police took action in the matter and a report was registered in the women’s police station. The investigation has been started on the basis of the student’s complaint.

Student doing research from AMU

A research student from Badaun accused the professor of making obscene demands in the name of submitting her thesis. The student had taken admission in AMU in the year 2017. It is being told that the student is doing PhD under the supervision of a senior professor of Wildlife Department. The student said in the complaint letter that she prepared the thesis in five years.

Six months ago, the supervisor and other members of the department did not comment on this. When the thesis is completed. Then the supervising professor refused to sign. The student accused the professor of keeping an evil eye. In this case, the student also sent a complaint by e-mail to the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar and accused the professor of sexual harassment.

UP News: Painful end of 30 years old friendship in Firozabad, embraced death by jumping into friend’s burning pyre

Research student accused of obscene remarks

The student had enrolled for research in the Wildlife Department of AMU after passing the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam. The student alleges that the professor tries to call her alone. Many times he has made obscene comments about clothes, physical appearance.

The student also alleges that the professor made an obscene proposal in front of her in the name of thesis approval, which she rejected. On this the professor refused to sign the thesis. When the student approached the professor about the research, the professor insulted her and threw her out of the room.

Police started investigation

In this case, CO Civil Line Ashok Kumar Singh said that on the basis of the complaint letter, a case has been registered under the section of molestation. The entire matter is being investigated. At the same time, the AMU professor accused in the case has termed the allegations as baseless.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-t41HKJBOk)