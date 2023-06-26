Aligarh: An athlete made from the soil of the village won the gold medal by making a record, UP Athletics Association congratulated

Aligarh. An athlete born from the soil of the village will now run abroad. Gulveer Singh, 22, is from Sirsa village in Atrauli area of ​​Aligarh. Gulveer, who belongs to an ordinary farmer’s family, is emerging from poverty and making his mark in the athlete. Gulveer has won the gold medal by making a record in the 62nd National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship. On the other hand, Gulbir has broken his own record in 5000 meter race in 13 minutes 45 seconds.

Gulveer is running since 2016

Gulveer has been showing his talent in athletics since 2016. He is currently practicing at the Olympic camp in Bengaluru. In the 62nd National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship held in Odisha, he proved his talent by winning gold medal in 05 km race. At the same time, for the first time in the history of Aligarh, he has made a record by winning silver medal in 10 km and gold medal in 05 km in any national competition. Even before this, Aligarh’s Palendra, Narendra Pratap Singh and Amit Chaudhary have made their identity by running on foreign soil.

Gulveer is from a simple farmer family

A few days later, Gulbir will be seen running in the Asian Athletics Championship to be held in Thailand. He is the fourth such runner from Aligarh who will participate in the international competition. Gulveer joined the Indian Army at the age of 18 and is serving as a Havaldar. Gulveer has so far won 30 medals. Won gold, silver and bronze medals at state and national level. Gulveer has qualified for the Asian Athletics Championship. Will run from July 12 to 16 in Bangkok, Thailand. Gulveer’s father Pappu Singh is an ordinary farmer and mother is a housewife. On the other hand, the family and the villagers have expressed happiness over the son’s success.

UP Athletics Association congratulated

Gulveer has won Gold Medal in 26th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championship Ranchi, Gold Medal in 61st National State Senior Athletics Championship Chennai. Made record in National Championship at 36th National Games Gandhinagar, Gujarat. At the same time, in the 62nd National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship, Kalinga, Odisha has won a silver medal in the 10 thousand meters race. Shamshad Nisar Azmi, vice-president of the UP Athletics Association, told that Gulveer has brought laurels to Aligarh.

Gulveer will be honored in Lucknow

UP Athletics has congratulated Gulveer for this achievement. After winning the medal at the national level, Gulveer will be honored in the capital Lucknow on UP Day. Gold medal winners at the national level are honored with Rs.5 lakh, silver medalists with Rs.3 lakh, bronze winners with Rs.2 lakh on UP Day. Both gold and silver are won in Gulveer.

Report- Alok Aligarh

