Aligarh: Anganwadi worker will identify malnourished children, decision taken in district level nutrition committee meeting

Aligarh : Anganwadi workers will work on a war footing to find malnourished children in the district. Exercise is being done with the aim of removing malnutrition among children. Nutrition rehabilitation center is also being operated regarding this. On Tuesday, a meeting of the District Nutrition Committee was held under the chairmanship of CDO Akanksha Rana. In which the Anganwadi was given the responsibility of bringing malnourished children to the hospital.

District level nutrition committee meeting

As per the instructions of District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh, a meeting of the District Level Nutrition Committee was organized in the Collectorate Auditorium under the chairmanship of Chief Development Officer Akanksha Rana. The meeting was conducted by District Program Officer Shreyash Kumar giving detailed information about departmental progress. The CDO said that the Nutrition Rehabilitation Center should be operated at full capacity.

Children admitted for the purpose of removing malnutrition should not be sent home without the permission of the CMO. He said that with the help of CDPO Anganwadi workers, intensively identify malnourished children in their area and send them to the hospital.

Work has become easier with the help of technology – CDO

In this review meeting, the condition of Aadhaar seeding was found to be better in the district, which was 99 percent against the state average of 93.55. Similarly, the work of home visits is being done well in the district. Which was found 11 percent above the state average. Instructing 100% feeding on the Nutrition Tracker app, the CDO said that with the help of technology, the work has become easier. Don’t run away from it but embrace it.

There is no dearth of resources – CDO

It was told in the meeting that along with the Godbharai programme, pregnant women should be properly counseled by Anganwadi workers and ASHAs, so that they can become aware of their health. Due to non-participation of Anganwadi workers in the meetings of VHND, the meetings are becoming ineffective. Anganwadi workers, ASHAs and ANMs were directed to compulsorily participate in the Triple-E meeting and discuss the shortcomings in detail and take corrective actions in them. The CDO said that at present there is no dearth of resources, the need is coordination and coordination.

