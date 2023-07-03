Aligarh: Angry farmers locked the power house due to power cut, people sitting on dharna in protest against the cut

Aligarh. There has been an outcry over the power cut in Aligarh, UP. Farmers are troubled not only in the city but also in rural areas due to power cuts. In rural areas, electricity is available only for 2 to 3 hours. Due to which the farmer is angry. The farmer is unable to irrigate his paddy crops. On Monday, farmers got angry due to power cut in the village connected to Palseda power house in Pisawa area. After this the electricity reached the house and locked it. It is being told that during this time a farmer also tried to commit suicide. At the same time, farmers also demonstrated at Tappal sub-centre. The farmers protesting at Tappal allege that they are not getting electricity.

Farmers upset due to power shortage

Sunil Kumar, a resident of Palseda told that since five days electricity is not coming from Palseda feeder in Bajauta, Lalgarhi, Niguna Shugna. Electricity comes only for five minutes. After that cut it. The paddy cultivation that has been started is getting spoiled and drying up. Farmers are not able to irrigate. At the same time, the mobile of the Executive Engineer, Junior Engineer of the Electricity Department is switched off. That’s why the angry villagers locked the power house. On getting the information, SDO Praveen Kumar reached the spot. Due to which the farmers have demanded to be given sufficient quantity of electricity. Sunil Kumar told that the crops of the farmers should not be wasted, because it costs a lot to the farmers.

Water requirement for paddy crop

On the other hand, Nawab Singh, former district general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, told that the electricity situation in the rural areas is very bad. The farmer is upset. This problem is coming due to low voltage, overloading and dilapidated line. At the same time, there is also negligence of the contract workers posted at the power house. Farmer leader Nawab Singh says that paddy needs water at this time. Which is not available. Irrigation is not being done in agriculture in four-five hours of electricity.

Getting 24 hours electricity in Delhi

At the same time, Aam Aadmi Party took out a lantern procession to protest against the power cut. Activists shouted slogans from the center point intersection to the collectorate. The public is troubled by the undeclared power cuts. While on the other hand Kejriwal government of Delhi is giving 24 hours electricity to the public without any cut. Senior Vice President of Aam Aadmi Party, Monika Thapar told that when the people of Delhi can get free and 24 hours electricity without any cut. So why the people of UP are not getting the most expensive and 24 hours electricity without any cuts in the country.

