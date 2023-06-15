Aligarh: Blood-soaked body of missing youth found a day ago, police searching for accused

Aligarh : The dead body of a 25-year-old youth, who went missing in the city late in the evening, was found soaked in blood in the field. The relatives have accused the dead body of being murdered with a sharp weapon and thrown in the field, although the relatives are denying any enmity. But only two youths of the village have been accused of murder. Police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The police has started investigating the whole matter. The incident is of village Balipur under police station Iglas Kotwali.

According to the information, Pinku had gone out of the house late in the evening. On not returning late at night, the wife expressed concern and told her father-in-law Rajkumar. Although the prince inquired with the people of the neighborhood and among the relatives, nothing was known anywhere. In the morning, Pinku’s dead body was found lying soaked in blood in the field outside the village. Baba Lohri Singh of the deceased told that when Rinku was found missing from the house. Then he was searched, but could not be found anywhere.

There was talk on mobile late night- uncle of the deceased

It is being told that Pinku was last seen with Shera and Vikas. On whom the relatives are expressing the possibility of murder. The same uncle Bhagwan Singh told that there was talk on mobile late night. After that Pinku did not return home. Pinku’s death was reported in the morning. It is being told that there has been no quarrel with anyone in the village, there is no enmity. But the reason is not yet known why Pinku was killed.

The accused will be arrested soon – Iglas police officer

Iglas police officer Vishal Chaudhary said that the dead body of a 25-year-old youth was reported lying in the fields by the villagers. The spot was inspected by the police. The youth has been identified. Taking action as per the rules, the dead body has been sent for postmortem. A case has been registered on the basis of Tahrir of the father of the deceased and a police team has been formed to arrest the accused. At the same time, the remaining legal proceedings are being carried out.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

