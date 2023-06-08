Aligarh: Budget of 5 crores released for the construction of State Institute of Hotel Management, will be built in 7 acres

Aligarh : A budget of Rs 5 crore has been released from the Uttar Pradesh government level for the construction of UP’s first State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM) to be built in the district. State Institute of Hotel Management is to be constructed in Raipur Gram Panchayat of Jawan Block under Tourism Department. Till now the institution is being run in the name of Food Craft Institute in a rented building in AMU.

Seven acres of land has also been allotted

Till now it was operating under the name of Food Craft Institute (FCI) in Aligarh. But now it has been upgraded and given the form of State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM). Along with this, seven acres of land has been allotted in Raipur. Now a budget of 5 crores has been released as the first installment from the government level for the construction of its building. A total budget of fifty crore rupees is to be spent on the construction of this building. The responsibility of construction has been given to the Construction and Designing Services (CnDS) of Jal Nigam.

Food and Craft Institute was started in 1984

Food and Craft Institute (FCI) was started in 1984 in Aligarh. In this, diploma, PG diploma and degree courses were to be started. But due to non-availability of a building with the government, the AMU Polytechnic started functioning in a rented building in the campus. Diploma courses are being taught here. Recently, the state government decided to convert it from FCI to State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM).

UP: Now State Institute of Hotel Management in Aligarh, degree and diploma will be available in 17 types of courses

For this, a total DPR of 50 crores has been passed. Now after being converted into Hotel Management, training will be given in 17 types of courses including Post Graduate Degree, Post Graduate Diploma, Graduate Degree, Diploma and Skill Development courses. In this case, Nilesh Srivastava, Principal of the Food Craft Institute, said that the first budget installment of five crores has been released to convert the Food Craft Institute into the State Institute of Hotel Management, which will be spent on the construction of the building.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcKRWHd3rC0)