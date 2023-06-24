Aligarh: Car returning from marriage ceremony collides with truck, two killed, 3 seriously injured

Aligarh : A painful road accident took place on Saturday morning on Delhi, Aligarh, Kanpur National Highway-91 of Lodha police station area of ​​Aligarh. The car riders were returning to Bulandshahr after attending Etah’s wedding. Due to the high speed of the passengers, the car rammed into the back of the truck. As soon as the car collided strongly with the truck from behind, the car flew away. Out of five people in the car, two people died on the spot. While three people were seriously injured.

Seeing the accident happening, passers-by and local people running on the road reached the spot and informed the police about the accident. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and all the five people trapped inside the car were taken out. After this all the injured were taken to the hospital. Where doctors declared two youths dead. Same, three injured were referred to JN Medical College. Where the condition of all three people is worrying. The police took both the bodies into custody and sent them for postmortem.

returning from a wedding ceremony

Rohit and Pinku, residents of Bulandshahr’s Thana Aurangabad area, along with their three other companions, had gone in a car on Friday to attend a marriage ceremony in Thana Jalesar area of ​​Etah district. It is being told that after attending the wedding ceremony, the five people were returning to their home in Bulandshahr in a car on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, a speeding vehicle rammed into the truck from behind near Bhikampur village on the Delhi-Aligarh-Kanpur National Highway 21 of Police Station Lodha area in Aligarh. As soon as the car hit the truck from behind, the testicles flew away. The car was completely shattered. Same, the truck driver fled from the spot.

speeding car collided with truck

After the accident, passers-by and local villagers reached the spot and informed the police by calling about the accident. As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police reached the spot. With the help of the local people, the five people inside the car were pulled out. After which the police took all the blood-soaked injured to District Malkhan Singh Hospital for treatment in a hurry. Where doctors declared two youths dead on sight.

Seeing the serious condition of three other injured, AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College was referred after first aid. It is being told that the condition of the three people injured in the accident is also critical. After which the police filled the Panchayat Nama of both the dead bodies and sent them for postmortem. On the basis of the documents received from the car riders, their relatives were informed about the death of two people in the accident by calling them. There was chaos in the family as soon as they heard the news of the death of two people in the accident. While taking action in the matter, the police is engaged in the investigation.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

