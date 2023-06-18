Aligarh: Case filed for giving false information about sexual harassment of girl students on social media

Aligarh : A case has been registered for making the letter viral on social media regarding harassment of women in the name of AMU. In the police investigation, the things said in the letter were found to be factless and beyond truth. A case has been registered against a person for giving the same misleading information. A letter regarding sexual harassment of girl students went viral on social media.

The letter was also tweeted to the UP Police. In which serious allegations were made. However, after it went viral on social media, the district police came into action. When the investigation was done by the police and AMU proctor’s office, it was found to be fake from the initial stage. It was also said that if anyone has any evidence, then provide it.

Alleged sexual harassment of girl students

On this letter, a complaint letter was issued with the ID of Sameer Raza Ali, the founder of Five Roses Healing. In which there was talk of sexual exploitation of girl students belonging to the famous educational institute of the city and operation of a gang in Medical Road, Dodpur. Even in this letter it was said that girl students are being raped and sexually assaulted. They are abducted and brought.

They are kept hostage in the flats of Sir Syed Nagar, Jamalpur, Jauharabad, Jeevangarh, Ramghat Road. She cries out for help. But nobody listens. Not only this, there was talk of trafficking of girls. All the criminals, builders, doctors, hospital operators and some policemen were accused of involvement in this. However, SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that the letter was found to be fake in the investigation. On behalf of the same AMU Proctor’s Office, it was said that there is no direct connection with the educational institution in this matter.

Case filed for giving false information

The same jurisdictional civil line Abhay Kumar told that in connection with the viral letter on Twitter, various people were accused by a person in connection with the harassment of women. In relation to this letter, investigation was done by the police station, whatever facts were given in the letter. He is beyond truth. He told that a case has been registered against Sameer Raza Ali, who gave the letter in connection with giving false information. Same legal process is in vogue.

