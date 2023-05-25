Aligarh: Case of kidnapping registered against former student union vice president in AMU, police probing CCTV footage

Aligarh : A case has been registered against half a dozen people including SP leader and former Vice President of AMU Students Union Nadeem Ansari in the case of kidnapping of former student in AMU campus. The former student was taken to the hostel after being abducted. Where he was tried for misdeeds. There is also an allegation of making a video by stripping the student. The former student has accused the accused of complicity on the AMU administration. However, the Police Station Civil Line has registered a case against Nadeem Ansari.

post kidnapping

Former student and Congress leader Raja lodged a complaint with the police. In which it was alleged that on Wednesday late night in front of the Cantonment Gate, he was standing and talking with his friend, when Nadeem Ansari, former vice-president of the AMU Students’ Union, came in a white car with his colleagues. While abusing them, they forcefully dragged them into the car and took them away. Raja alleged that Nadeem Ansari, Saqlain, Feroze and three-four of their accomplices took him inside VM Hostel after beating him with kicks. Took her to the hostel room and thrashed her.

Tried to kill even with a pistol

He fired with the intention of killing himself by putting a pistol on his temple. Raja alleged that Nadeem Ansari and his associates tried to misbehave with me and started talking about defaming me by making videos. The king told that he had run away from the hostel after a lot of pleading. After this, met the SSP and demanded action in the matter.

Police Officer III has also obtained CCTV footage regarding this incident and has directed for necessary action in the matter. However, in this case, Police Station Civil Line Jurisdictionary Ashok Kumar Singh told that a Tahrir has been given against Nadeem Ansari and his associates. In which case has been registered under appropriate sections.

Police is investigating

CCTV footage is being examined. Legal action is prevalent. However, Nadeem Ansari was about to take out a protest march on Thursday evening for filing a wrong case. Posters were also issued regarding these on social media. But this Protest March was cancelled.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

