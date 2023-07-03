Aligarh: Chowkidar was beaten to death with sticks, dead body found in the field, police engaged in investigation by registering a case

Aligarh: The watchman was beaten to death with sticks and rods in Barla police station in Aligarh district of the state. After this the accused absconded. When the watchman did not reach home in the morning, the relatives started searching. After this, the dead body of the watchman was found outside the village in the field near the brick kiln. The police have found blood-stained sticks and rods on the spot. The investigation of the matter has been started.

In Aligarh, 65-year-old Ismail Khan, a resident of Nausar area in Datawali of Thana Barla area, used to work as a watchman at a brick kiln. Ismail used to do duty from 6 in the evening till 7 in the morning. When he did not reach home on Monday morning, the family members were worried. On searching, the dead body of Ismail Khan was found near the brick kiln. Blood stained sticks were found at some distance. The relatives informed the police about the matter. After this, the police team also reached the spot on the information of the murder. The local villagers also gathered there.

Ismail Khan’s son Khillar told that his father used to work as a watchman at the brick kiln. Khiller told that someone had beaten up his father on the kiln itself. Used to go for watchmanship of the kiln at night and used to come home at seven in the morning. He did not reach home on Monday morning.

Khiller told that he himself reaches home after guarding another kiln. He was informed that his father’s body was found at a distance of 300 meters from the kiln. Regarding the episode, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said that officials were sent to the spot as soon as the information was received.

The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. At the same time, the team is investigating by collecting evidence. At present, the cause of the incident could not be ascertained. Action will be taken on the basis of evidence. A case has been registered regarding the incident.

