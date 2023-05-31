Aligarh: Clash between two parties over rally on Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti, heavy police force deployed on the spot

Aligarh: In UP Aligarh, two parties came face to face for taking out a rally on Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti. During this there was fierce fighting and stone pelting. According to the police, one person was injured in the incident. At the same time, a heavy police force has been deployed in the area. SSP Kalanidhi Naithani and forces of several police stations have been deployed on the spot. The incident is of Samastpur Kirat of police station Madrak. After the incident, the police is engaged in identifying the chaotic elements and taking action.

The other side protested against taking out the rally

It is being told that a rally was being taken out on Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti. And the other side protested. On which both came face to face and after the fight there was a lot of stone pelting. At the same time, on receiving the information of the incident, a heavy police force reached the spot. According to the SSP, the situation has been brought under control. There is a report of one person injured in the incident. Who has been sent to the government hospital for treatment.

Ahilyabai Holkar’s birth anniversary today

On the birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, there was a program to take out a bike rally from Baghel Yuva Sangathan Samastipur Kirat to Sasni Gate. It is being told that upper caste people protested by stopping the rally. Vandalized the bike, the villagers told that firing took place after taking out the katta. After the dispute, the police reached the spot and found control of the situation by force.

bike and car vandalized

District President of Samajwadi Party, who reached the spot on the information of stone pelting and assault, says that the permission for the bike rally and program was taken from the district administration by the Baghel Yuva Sangathan to take out the Shobha Yatra of Mata Ahilyabai Holkar. Despite this, the domineering people started pelting stones at the people of Baghel side who were taking out Ahilyabai Holkar Shobhayatra.

Vandalized the bikes parked on the spot. Along with this, he alleged that his people were pelted with stones and thrashed by running and running. SP District President Lakshmi Dhangar said that Mata Ahilyabai Holkar did the work of advancing the whole of India and Sanatan Dharma. But this incident on his procession is highly condemnable and shameful for democracy. Along with this, he said that the information about the incident was given to the District Magistrate by calling him. But despite the information, his people were pelted with stones and beaten up. While no action is being taken against the bullies.

SSP told that the situation is under control

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told that those who have broken the law and order. Legal action has been ordered against him. Police force has been deployed in the area. He told that there is peace on the spot. An appeal has been made to the people not to disturb the law and order under any circumstances. Legal action is being taken regarding the incident. The SSP told that strict action will be taken against the chaotic elements.

Report: Aligarh, Alok

