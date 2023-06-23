Aligarh: Clean chit to professor in sexual harassment of research student in AMU, report leaked before meeting

Aligarh : Even before the meeting of the Executive Council in AMU, the investigation report in the research student harassment case was leaked. Council meeting is to be held at Sir Syed House on Saturday. There will be 20 members of the council. The report of the Internal Complaints Committee on the allegation of sexual harassment on the professor of Wildlife Department is going viral on social media even before the meeting.

Committee report leaked

In the leaked report, the professor was given a clean chit on the charges of sexual harassment. In the meeting of the Executive Council, the issue of harassment with the research student will be discussed in the Executive Council. In the leaked report, the committee told that there are two aspects of the case. The first professor was not allowing the PhD thesis to be submitted, the same professor sexually harassed the research student. The PhD research student accused the professor of not being fair. Dirty comments were made on the professor and talk of taking advantage was made.

When the PhD student refused, the professor refused to submit her PhD, while the PhD scholar was upset and complained by e-mail through the AMU registrar. The Registrar referred the matter to the Internal Complaints Committee. On the other hand, in the leaked report, the committee found in the investigation that the matter of harassment on the professor is baseless.

Facts not found on character harassment on Professor

Out of the five witnesses named by the PhD student, only two appeared before the committee. Both of them also only said that the accused professor is strict about academics and discipline. Nothing has come to the fore regarding harassment. The PhD student made a female associate professor of the department a witness. But he also did not say any such thing. Rather he said that the professor is a good person. Nothing was ever heard of him. The witnesses also did not present any evidence or testimony on the issue of character assassination of the professor.

accused of pressurizing

It was told in the leaked report that when the WhatsApp chat was viewed, nothing objectionable was found in that too. The committee found that no matter of harassment has come to the fore. The story of harassment was created to create pressure. So that PhD can be submitted. The committee said that the professor objected to the student’s PhD. In which it was asked to improve the content and language. The research content was found to be plagiarized.

To correct which the professor had asked. But the student wanted the PhD to be submitted soon. Because it had passed long ago. That’s why harassment was resorted to. The main thing in the report of the committee is that when the scholar was asked what you want, she only said that she wants to change her supervisor and co-supervisor.

Department’s internal politics

The leaked report of the Internal Complaints Committee also says that there is politics among the teachers of the concerned department. In which the student was made a pawn. There is an issue of promotion of a teacher. Whose accused professor is not allowing the solution. The same committee said that the character of the professor has been defamed by making false allegations.

Report- Alok, Aligarh