Aligarh: Controversy over DJ’s dance, neighbors thrash baratis and gharatis, 6 injured including bride

Aligarh: Even before the marriage took place, the neighbors showered sticks on the bride’s side. The incident is of Jagatpur police station of Lodha area. Where Chandan Singh’s daughter Preeti was married on Tuesday. The groom Jagbir Singh had brought a procession from village Kathara Alampur in Akrabad. The video of bullies pelting girls with sticks is going viral.

Controversy during dance on DJ

After the marriage procession, the bride came for Bhanwar (phere). During this, dancing was being done on the DJ. It was told that the girl’s side and the boy’s side were engaged in the marriage ceremony. There some neighbors were having a liquor party. There was a ruckus among the intoxicated people on DJ’s dance. After an argument, there was a fight and then sticks started raining like Lathmar Holi. Its video is going viral. Half a dozen people got injured in this barrage of sticks and rods. In which Chandan Singh, son Baldev, daughter Preeti Babita are injured from the girl side.

What did the bride’s brother tell

Bride’s brother Baldev told that the baraatis had eaten food, the people of the neighborhood came to fight. Sister’s rounds were about to happen. The whole family had gathered at home. We are the people of Banjare community and our neighbors also belong to Banjare community. After drinking alcohol, they came to beat him up because of the argument. Due to which even the rounds of the bride did not happen. The aggrieved party has given a complaint letter against the domineering neighbors for registering a case in Lodha police station.

Police engaged in action

After the incident, Barati and relatives went to their respective homes. On information, Lodha police station has admitted the injured people from the girl side to the Community Health Center, Nehra for treatment. Bride’s brother Baldev has given a complaint against many people of the village itself. Lodha station in-charge Brahma Prakash said that half a dozen people from the girl’s side were injured. Some people have stayed for the ceremony from the boy’s side. A case is being registered on the basis of Tahrir.

Report: Alok, Aligarh

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BtlwXYzN_E)