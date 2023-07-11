Aligarh: Demonstration of Bajrang Bal to implement population control law, letter written to the President

Aligarh. Bajrang Bal demonstrated at Ramlila Maidan on Tuesday to bring the population control law. During this, the population was held responsible for the rising inflation. Bajrang Bal convenor said that the things which were ten rupees per kg in our father’s time. It became 40 rupees per kg. Today, sometimes tomato and sometimes onion disappear after eating. The problems are more due to increase in population.

Abolish Article 30 of the Constitution

On World Population Day, Bajrang Bal convenor Gaurav Sharma said that the population in India is increasing uncontrollably. In which the population is being increased by a particular class. Their only aim is to dominate the democracy here in some way. Gaurav Sharma said that today we are leaving behind even China in terms of population. He said that what could have been our assets today. That liability is gone. Now the government should fix a standard that it will not increase the population more than this, because there are limited land and resources and limited food items.

Will not allow India to become France

At the same time, there has been a demand to abolish Article 30 from the Constitution, because we have to save this country from being an Islamic nation. At the same time, the CAA law should be implemented in the country with immediate effect. He said that India has been divided three times before and will not let it happen now. He said that only 9% of the people destroyed France. We will not let India become France. During this the memorandum addressed to the President was handed over to ACM I. In which the population control law has been demanded to be implemented.