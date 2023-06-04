Aligarh: Deputy jailer honored absconding SP leader Nadeem Ansari, complained to CM Yogi

Aligarh : A complaint has been made to Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath for felicitating SP leader Nadeem Ansari, wanted in dozens of cases, by the Deputy Jailor, who was detained under the Gunda Act and district Badar in the hall function at the VM Hall of Aligarh Muslim University. Former AMU student and Congress youth leader Raja Bhaiya has complained to CM Yogi. Raja Bhaiya has demanded action against the jailer and deputy jailer who honored the goons.

Raja Bhaiya has said in the complaint sent to the Chief Minister that your government is adopting the policy of zero tolerance towards goons and mafias, which is commendable. But Sandeep Kumar Srivastava, the deputy jailer posted in Aligarh district, is flouting the government’s efforts. He has said in the complaint that SP leader Nadeem Ansari, accused of several serious cases, who was detained in District Badar and Gunda Act from Aligarh, was honored by the deputy jailer in a program on 03 June 2023. The deputy jailer not only honored these goons on stage, but also had food and tea with them.

Raja Bhaiya has told that an attempt was made to kill SP leader Nadeem Ansari and his companions by forcibly taking them in a car to VM Hall and tried to commit misdeeds. In which he has registered crime number- 0285/2023 Section- 147, 342, 323, 307, 377, 511, 506 in Police Station Civil Line. Nadeem Ansari is also desired in this hairstyle. Police is looking for them. Nadeem Ansari has been the former Vice President of AMU Students’ Union.

Raja Bhaiya has said that Nadeem Ansari is spreading terror by making his photo with the deputy jailer viral on social media and is creating panic among the people. Raja has demanded action against Nadeem Ansari and the deputy jailer from the CM. Raja has also sent photos and videos along with the complaint letter.

