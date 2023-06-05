Aligarh: Discussion on social media about six pack abs of Rinku Singh who went on vacation, cricketer seen in new look

Aligarh. Cricketer Rinku Singh of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh is now in discussion for his six pack abs. His photo has been shared by Kolkata Knight Rider. In which six pack abs can be seen in his photo. Rinku Singh, a resident of Aligarh, dominated the IPL matches. He made Kolkata Knight Riders win by hitting 5 consecutive sixes in the last over against Gujarat Titans. After which he is in constant discussion and this time his six pack abs are being discussed in the social media. Although Rinku Singh has gone to Maldives for a holiday. From where his photo has come to the fore.

Rinku Singh’s picture shared on social media

The photo during the holiday has been shared on his social media account. In which his six pack abs are visible. At the same time, his pictures are also being liked. Seeing this new look of Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill’s sister Shahneel Gill has also written – O Hero. At the same time, Sachi Marwah, wife of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana, has written well with heart emoji. On the other hand, Lucknow Supergiants bowler Mohsin Khan has written – Rinks.

Rinku Singh played brilliant innings in IPL

Rinku Singh has scored 474 runs in 14 matches in IPL. Rinku Singh’s strike rate is 149.53. He has also scored 4 half-centuries in this IPL. However, Yas Dayal, who hit Rinku Singh for five consecutive sixes, is also in discussion. One of his posts has come up for discussion regarding Love Jihad. When Yash Dayal shared a post related to Love Jihad on Instagram story, he started getting trolled. After that he deleted the post and posted another apologizing. Yash Dayal played 5 matches in IPL 2023. In which you can get 2 wickets.

