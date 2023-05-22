Aligarh: Fierce fire broke out in the pepper factory, four laborers got scorched, many fire engines were present on the spot

UP: A fierce fire broke out in the pepper factory in the village of Thana Lodha area in Aligarh. Due to the fire, four laborers got trapped on the tower of the factory. Due to which the workers got burnt in the factory fire. However, the local people and fire brigade personnel barely saved the laborers on the spot. But from today all the four laborers got scorched due to the scorching heat.

Four fire tenders were engaged in extinguishing the fire. However, it was difficult to control the fire. After the fire engines ran out of water, tube well water was resorted to. At the same time, the injured laborers have been admitted to Garg Hospital in front of Sarsaul Chowki. This whole incident happened in village Lekhrajpur Bahalolpur of police station Lodha area. Seeing the fierce flames, the local people informed the police and fire department.

A fire broke out in the pepper factory in the scorching heat. At the same time, four laborers got stuck on the tower of the factory. You can see in the video. In what way the workers are trapped on the tower in the middle of the fire in the factory and the plume of black smoke. At the same time, after getting information from the fire department, 4 fire engines reached the spot, tried to control the fire, but could not control the fire. The fire engine’s water also ran out. Although the fire was controlled after 2 hours of effort. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained, the people of the fire department have controlled the fire inside the factory.

Although initially the factory owner tried to hide the incident, but the fire took a severe form, and the local people informed the police after 4 people were trapped on the tower of the factory. This piperment in the name of Lalit Aroma Export There is a factory. On information, the police and fire service team immediately reached the spot and extinguished the fire. Although there is no loss of life. But the factory has suffered a loss of lakhs. It is being told that the cylinder was also kept in the factory. Injured laborer Shahid told that he was working on the tower of the factory. Suddenly a fierce fire broke out. It is being told that the fire broke out while working with the gas cutter machine.

Report: Alok Aligarh

