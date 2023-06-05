Aligarh: Fire broke out in plastic junk godown, fire brigade vehicles ran out of water, barely controlled

Aligarh News: In Aligarh district, a huge fire broke out in the junk godown late on Monday evening near Gonda bridge of police station Rorawar area. The incident created panic in the area and people informed the fire brigade. The fire brigade teams that reached the spot were engaged in extinguishing the fire.

Efforts were made to extinguish the fire through more than six vehicles. To control the fierce fire, fire engines were also called from Agra to Aligarh. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet. Plastic waste godowns are being operated illegally in this area. There was a lot of difficulty in extinguishing the fire due to darkness due to lack of electricity on the spot. The flames could be controlled after several hours later in the night.

It is being told that the fire brigade officials had earlier arrived with three fire engines to extinguish the fire. But, the fire could not be controlled. Due to the end of water in the middle, the firemen went away with the empty vehicles in the midst of rising flames. After this, the work of extinguishing the fire was started again.

Six fire tenders were deployed on the spot. The fire brigade team was busy trying to control the fire in the plastic godown for several hours. Fire officer Sanjeev Kumar told that this junk warehouse belongs to Gulsher, where plastic was kept.

Due to the junk, smoke spread in the entire area along with the flames. Fire engines were also called from Agra to control the fire. The flames have been brought under control. But, the fire is still smoldering. The loss has not yet been assessed.

