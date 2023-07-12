Aligarh Heavy Rain: Yamuna flowing above the danger mark, flood water enters half a dozen villages

Aligarh Heavy Rain: The water level of Yamuna river in Aligarh has reached the danger mark. Due to which water has entered half a dozen villages of Aligarh. The villagers living here are worried about water entering the village. The crops and vegetables of the farmers have been destroyed. Farmers have suffered losses worth lakhs due to water entering the same fields. Along with this, there is a problem of animal fodder for the villagers, although the administrative officials return after inspecting the water level and seeing the flood post. The villagers of the flood-affected areas told that no facilities are being provided by the district administration. Although there is talk of shifting the villagers to another place, but there is no arrangement for their animals to live and feed.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69z9utKJDiU)