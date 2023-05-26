Aligarh: Inspector of crime branch died in a road accident, was going home with family

Aligarh : Inspector of Crime Branch posted in the district died during an accident in Prayagraj. Along with this, the driver of the vehicle also died. Inspector Chandra Shekhar Yadav was going to Handia with his family. His Creta car and tanker collided. In which the inspector died. At the same time, 4 family members were seriously injured in the incident.

Aligarh SSP Kalanidhi Naithani has expressed grief over the tragic incident. Inspector Chand Shekhar Yadav was posted in Crime Branch Aligarh and was going to his home in Handia, Prayagraj with his family after taking 5 days leave.

Going home with family on vacation

Inspector Chandrashekhar Yadav, posted in Aligarh Crime Branch, was going to his home on Friday on a 5-day leave. He was going to his home Chandauli along with his family in Creta vehicle number UP 83 BB 6309. He was hit by the driver of DCM number UP 30 T 1341 coming from the opposite direction while driving negligently in Handia police station area of ​​Prayagraj. In which Inspector Chandrashekhar Yadav resident of village Mohammadpur district Chandauli and driver Rinku Rathor son of Virendra Kumar village Babatpur district Firozabad died.

Wherein Kumari Ansh Yadav age about 10 years, wife Neelam Yadav, son Vansh Raj Yadav were seriously injured. Those who have been admitted from CHC Upardaha to SRN Hospital Prayagraj for treatment. The information about the death of Inspector Chandrashekhar Yadav has been received by the Aligarh Police through the Prayagraj Police. All the police officers and employees of Aligarh Police have expressed their condolences.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rq4EKABmKAk)