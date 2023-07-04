Aligarh: It rains notes on obscene dance here, police also silently watch the spectacle

The limits of obscenity were crossed in the variety show at Aligarh fair. In the show in front of the temple, the video of obscene songs of girls has come to the fore. During this, a huge crowd gathers to see the dancing girls. It rains heavily on the dances of the girls. Its video has also surfaced. Even the police is not able to control this clumsy dance.

It rains notes on girls

In Aligarh’s Harduaganj town, just 100 meters away from the police station, an exhibition fair has been organized for the last twenty days. In which big-small swings, shops of women’s makeup, ice cream, food stalls along with a stage variety show are also decorated. In other words, shops and swings are only showrooms. The real fun is to watch the girls dance in the variety show. A huge crowd is gathering here to see the girls dancing on film songs. From elders and youths to teenagers are also seen showering notes on young girls on this stage.

Aligarh: Chairman of the Minorities Commission said – some people do not want Muslims to get equal rights

Police also remains silent on obscene dance

The one who got this exhibition organized is a person named Javed, a resident of Aligarh. The place where this exhibition is being held is the ground in front of the ISKCON Geeta Gyan Mandir. If sources are to be believed, there are more than a dozen dancing girls. It is claimed that people from the city are bringing notes in bags. Notes are being openly showered on the girls. There is also a police station at a distance. But the eyes of the police are covered. The police also stop the variety show for some time in case of ruckus or controversy. After the dispute calms down, the dance of the girls starts again.

Report: Aligarh, Alok

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-1MWAgDi18)