Aligarh: Love Jihad on Instagram, becoming an Aryan, Zahid trapped the girl in love, this is how it was revealed

Aligarh : These days Instagram and other social platforms have become a base for making girls victims of love jihad. In the coming days, the cases of carrying out the incidents of love jihad are coming to the fore by changing the name of the girls and trapping them in the trap of love. A similar case has come to the fore from Gandhi Park police station in Aligarh district. Here a girl got acquainted with a young man who runs an ID named Aryan on Instagram and soon the matter reached a love affair.

The girl got so entangled in the love trap of the young man that at the behest of the young man, she eloped with the young man from the house after giving intoxicating pills to the family members. But when the matter broke out, the name of the young man who was running an ID on Instagram by the name of Aryan turned out to be Zahid, a resident of Meerut. Whose shelves work in Meerut. On the complaint of the relatives, the police swung into action and registered a case and took the accused youth into custody. The police have handed over the girl to the family members.

Used to talk like Aryan on Instagram

The girl’s sister has lodged a complaint in the police station that the young man from Meerut, who hid his religion, trapped her in the web of friendship on Instagram. For the last 6 months, Aryan alias Zahid was in contact with a girl from Aligarh. Zahid came to Aligarh on Saturday and gave drugs to the girl. He made a plan to make the family members faint by feeding them something and take them with them in the night itself. Not only this, the girl was also asked to bring money and jewelery from home, but Zahid was caught.

girl was given drug pill

The girl’s family told that she used to talk through Instagram. The one who told his name as Hindu, while the ID is from the name of Muslim. He further told that he had come to Aligarh from Meerut on Saturday and was taking the girl, but was caught. Zahid had given sleeping pills to the girl. Which was asked to feed the family members.

caught zahid

Same, regarding this incident, Ravindra Kumar Dubey, the station head of Gandhi Park, told that Tahrir has been received. Along with this, the youth has been arrested. Further legal proceedings are in vogue. The girl has been called to the police station for questioning.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwPD20hQKL0)