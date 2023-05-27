Aligarh: Mayor and councilors took oath, promised the development of the city, religious slogans raised in the program

Aligarh: The swearing-in ceremony of mayor and councilors was organized at Krishnanjali Auditorium in Aligarh, UP. During this, Prashant Singhal was sworn in as the sixth mayor amidst a grand program. Along with the mayor, 90 councilors also took oath. During this, a crowd of people gathered in the Krishnajali Auditorium. Religious slogans were also raised during the swearing-in. Where on one side will talk about Hindu interest. He will rule the country there and slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai were raised. At the same time, slogans of Allah Hu Akbar were also raised from the other community.

What did councilor Shabana Arshad say

Ward 59 councilor Shabana Arshad said that we have not come to do politics of religion. We are working together. The mayor also said the same. He said that the arrangement for the swearing-in was good. All the councilors were given respect. On the other hand, on the religious slogan, he said that it is the duty of every human being to follow his religion. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians all have their own beliefs in our country. It has nothing to do with politics.

On the other hand, Councilor Musharraf Hussain said that the mike was switched off during the swearing-in. He said that the people of BJP raised slogans. Whereas SP’s mico was closed. He told that the people of BJP raised slogans. There we raised slogans of Hindustan Zindabad and Constitution Zindabad. He said that it is our birthright to chant ‘Allah Hu Akbar’. Which is constitutionally justified. He said that the BJP government is working in an unrestrained manner and we condemn it.

What did Prashant Singhal say after taking oath

During this, after taking oath, Prashant Singhal said that he will get the major drains of the city cleaned. Waterlogging should be minimal. Will plan it. He said that he will work through public cooperation. Plastic is clogging the drains. I am expecting public participation in the slogan of making clean and green Aligarh zone. Ban on polythene. So that the coming generation is not harmed. He said that we cannot move forward without public cooperation. He said that to get rid of the problems of the city, a public relations campaign will be run, so that the problem of jam, the problem of encroachment, waste management can be dealt with in a good way.

Major road accident in Aligarh, fierce collision between bus and canter, driver of both vehicles killed, many injured

He said that the councilor is no longer a member of the party, now he is a ward member and will work together. Mayor Prashant Singhal said that the Municipal Corporation will work with the system and under planning. The mayor said that only the development of the city has to be taken care of.

Report: Alok, Aligarh

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-t41HKJBOk)