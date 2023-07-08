Aligarh: Naseeruddin Shah seeks daughter’s birth certificate from Municipal Corporation, SDM will investigate 53-year-old case

Aligarh: The birth certificate application of Heeba Shah, the eldest daughter of film actor Naseeruddin Shah, has been made in the Municipal Corporation. This case remains in discussion because of applying 53 years after Heeba’s birth.

It is being told that Naseeruddin Shah has made this application to the Municipal Corporation through a familiar officer from Mumbai. Earlier there was preparation for investigation in a confidential manner on this application. But, this matter related to the film artist came into the limelight due to it being viral on social media.

Naseeruddin Shah studied at Aligarh Muslim University from 1967 to 70. He is basically a resident of Barabanki district. In 2016, his elder brother Zameeruddin Shah was the Vice Chancellor of AMU. And in 1982, he married Ratna Pathak Shah. Heeba Shah is the child of the first wife, while he has two children from the second wife. Ratna Pathak’s name is mentioned in the affidavit as Heeba’s mother. However, people are raising questions that why the birth certificate was needed at this age.

SDM will examine the application

Due to the application for birth certificate after 53 years, the officials of the Municipal Corporation have also got confused. It depicts the birth of Heeba on 20 August 1970 at Tikaram Nursing Home in Aligarh. The address of Mumbai has been written in the application form.

Naseeruddin Shah’s Aadhaar card and PAN card have also been attached in the application. However, when the file of such an old episode reached the higher officials, the officials were also shocked. Orders have been given to investigate this entire episode from the SDM level. In the investigation, the matter of right or fake of the application will be revealed.

This is the rule regarding birth certificate

In this case, Additional Municipal Commissioner Rakesh Yadav told that according to the rules, after applying for the certificate after one year of birth, it is sent to the concerned tehsil for investigation. At the same time, this certificate will also be sent for Tehsil investigation. The report that will be received after the investigation is done from the SDM level. According to the same report, the decision will be taken on the certificate as per the rules.

