Aligarh News: Unique campaign of eunuch society, distributing earthen pots to feed birds

Aligarh News: Kinnar Samaj has launched a unique campaign in Aligarh. Here an appeal has been made to the people to take care of the birds suffering from heat stroke in the scorching heat. Kinnar Samaj has appealed to the people to keep earthen pots filled with water outside the houses, so that the birds can get plenty of water and they can be protected in this scorching heat. The people of Kinnar community have also given a slogan regarding this campaign. In which he has said, let’s make this habit a ritual, give water to thirsty birds. The message of being sensitive towards living beings is being given through Kinnar Ekta Samiti. Shivam Kinnar, associated with the committee, says that the scorching heat is increasing and people get relief from the heat by staying in their homes in this summer by running fans and such, but the dumb and helpless birds are in bad condition in the scorching heat, so we have protected them from the heat. To give relief, it has been decided to distribute earthen utensils. Along with this, people have been requested to fill water in an earthen pot and keep it on the roof or outside the house, so that animals and birds can drink it and get relief from the heat.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rq4EKABmKAk)