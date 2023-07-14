Aligarh: Parrot’s beak cut off by a fan was attached after two hours of surgery, Mithu got a new life.

Aligarh : The strongest part of a parrot’s body is its beak. The curved beak of the parrot looks attractive. Due to which it also serves as food, but if this beak is cut then life becomes difficult for the parrot. Pet parrot Mittu is brought up in the house of Aman, a resident of Khirni Gate in Aligarh. Ten days ago the parrot’s cage was left open, due to which the parrot started flying in the room. During this, the parrot collided with the ceiling fan. Due to which its beak was cut and the wings were also injured.

Beak cut off after hitting the fan

The parrot was not able to eat anything due to the cut off of its beak. He had to be fed through drops. First aid was done for the injury on the wing, but the parrot was upset because it could not eat anything. Aman kept visiting the veterinarians regarding Mithu’s beak, but the veterinarians refused to join the beak. Somehow Aman reached Dr. Viram Varshney’s clinic. Dr. Viram talked about joining the parrot’s beak by surgery. The doctor made all the preparations for the surgery, because giving anesthesia to such a small bird is a matter of great care.

the doctor performed beak surgery

Dr. Viram told that he was not able to eat food due to the beak of the parrot being cut, because he used to eat food with the beak only. Due to the cut of the beak, he was neither able to eat food nor was he able to lift it. The animal owners were worried. The animal’s owner Aman had a cut beak kept. After two hours of hard work, the parrot’s beak was made perfect by surgically inserting an implant in the beak. This implant is fixed with SS (stainless steel). Parrot’s beak is made of carotene. At the same time, from the second day of surgery, the parrot started eating and drinking normally.

It is important to give dose of anesthesia

Dr. Viram Varshney told that the weight of a small bird is very less. That’s why a very calculated dose of anesthesia has to be given. Now the parrot is eating and drinking comfortably. Dr. Viram said that we should take proper care of our pet, a little carelessness can lead to such an incident or untoward incident.

parrot eats hard chicks with beak

Parrot is very popular among pets. Parrot follows the voice of man and is counted among the most intelligent birds. Parrot is the only bird that can eat with its feet. Parrot’s feet are like human hands. Who can use them to lift objects. Parrot eats fruits, vegetables, seeds and dry food etc.

Parrot’s beak is attractive. Also their beak is very strong. Their beak is curved. There is a big beak on top and a small beak on the bottom. Which is very strong. Not only this, when the parrot bites with this beak. So it hurts very fast. Parrot easily eats hard to hard fruits with this beak.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PxRCQwg34bM)