Aligarh: Priest’s body found hanging in temple, relatives expressed fear of murder

The case of the murder of a temple priest has come to light in Aligarh. The dead body of the priest has been found hanging. At the same time, an attempt was also made to burn his dead body. The priests used to stay in Bhole Baba’s temple and do worship and take care of the temple. The sons of the priest have said that they were murdered by unknown people. The incident is of Naugava area of ​​Thana Gangiri.

The age of the deceased priest is said to be about 75 years. SSP and field unit are checking the facts after reaching the spot. However, according to the police, the reasons for the incident are yet to be ascertained. The police is questioning the family members. The dead body has been sent for postmortem by the police. There is anger among the villagers regarding the incident. The villagers also raised slogans against the police administration.

an attempt was made to burn the dead body

75-year-old priest Ramdas used to worship and take care of the Bhole Baba temple in Naugava area of ​​Gangiri police station area for 5 years. Priest Ramdas used to offer prayers at the Bhole Baba temple for the last five years. On the other hand, the body of priest Ramdas was found hanging on Saturday. After seeing the dead body, it seemed as if an attempt had been made to burn it. As soon as the news of the priest’s death was received, his relatives reached the spot. The relatives have alleged murder. SSP Kala Nidhi Naithani and field unit also reached the spot. The body of the priest has been sent for postmortem.

Buggy mare passing through water logging on Ramghat road in Aligarh got electrocuted, the owner of the buggy barely saved her life

what did the police officer say

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told that in the morning the police received information that the body of Ramdas, the priest looking after the temple, was found hanging. On getting the information, the police has reached the spot. The priest’s son has expressed the fear of murder. On the other hand, a case is being registered on the basis of Tahrir regarding the incident. Soon this incident will be disclosed.

Aligarh- Alok

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESAYlS54q7o)